Arlan Thuesen Andersen

Arlan was born on June 21, 1934 in rural Cedar Falls, IA to Harold Andersen and Esther (Thuesen) Andersen. He grew up on a farm near Fredsville Lutheran Church where he was a lifelong member and proud of his Danish heritage. Arlan always knew he wanted to farm the land he grew up on and he did most of his life. One of Arlan’s and Carol’s greatest joys was that their son, Eric and family, continues to farm the same land. As his beloved wife Carol has always said, “that farm and farming was his first love”. After graduating from Dike High School in 1952, Arlan graduated from Grandview Junior College, spent two years in the US Army including a year in Germany, and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Animal Husbandry. In addition to farming, Arlan was very active in his church and community. Some of his community and church service included serving on the board of directors of the Farmers’ Cooperative in Dike (including several terms as president), secretary of the Dike Lion’s Club, member of the Dike-New Hartford Danish Brotherhood, board member of Grundy Mutual Insurance, board member of Iowa Savings Bank, co-founder and board member of Corn Country Beef, co-founder of a feeder pig cooperative, and he served on numerous committees and the church council of Fredsville Lutheran Church. As well as Arlan’s community service, he, Carol, and their family served as a foster family for numerous children and youth.