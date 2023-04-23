December 21, 1974-April 13, 2023

Arisha Lucas, 48, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, joining her mom and dad, Jan and Roy Lucas, in heaven.

She was born December 21, 1974. Arisha graduated from West High in 1993. She continued her education, graduating from the Nursing Program at Hawkeye and became an RN at Covenant Medical Center.

Arisha will be remembered for her quick wit, the ability to make anyone laugh, as an amazing, skilled, compassionate nurse as well as being someone who could always be counted on to be forthright.

She is survived by her beloved son, Jaxson Roe. He was the light of her life, her entire world. She treasured every moment spent with him.

Arisha also said her earthly goodbye to her twin sisters Kiesha (Tony) Stefancik and Tasha (Tom) McGrane; nieces and nephews: Kayden, Taylor, Peyton, Cole, Baylee and Erin; great-nephew Grayson; special-addition sister Christy (James) Justice and their six kids; stepbrother Chris and stepsisters Cam, Linnette and Heather and their children. In addition, she leaves behind her aunt Jil Minikus, uncle Jon (Linda Vann) Towley, and uncle Jay Towley; and her cousins: Jed (Renae) Minikus and kids Breann and Dylan, Jacob (Jackie) Towley and son Vader, Seth Minikus and sons Seth Jr. and Asa, and Sean (Tracy) Towley.

She was preceded by her parents, step dad JR Webb, uncle Stan Minikus, maternal and paternal grandparents, and her step sister Sam.

A Celebration of Life, led by Pastor Quovadis Marshall, from Hope City Church, will be held at Lofty’s in Evansdale on Friday April 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help offset Arisha’s final expenses. https://gofund.me/1844fd8f.

Memorials may be directed to the family.