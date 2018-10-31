Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Ardys V. Weltge, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Sumner, daughter of Edward and Mabel Moser Maurer. She married Warren G. Weltge on June 8, 1947, in Fredericksburg.

Ardys graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1945. She was a one-room school teacher and then a nurse, retiring in 1969.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Melaine (Mark) Miller of Waterloo, and Cynthia Wilson of Hudson; four grandchildren, Sean Wilson of Des Moines, Shannen (Josh) Roeder of Grand Rapids, Mich., Kelly (Michael) Gates of Parker, Colo., and Sarah Miller of Grimes; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cailey, Gracyn and Emersen Gates, all of Parker.

Preceded in death by: an infant child, Robert Warren Weltge; two brothers, Virgil and Dalton Maurer; and two sisters, Vaudys Lonergan and Gloria Chasky.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to First Presbyterian Church and UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

