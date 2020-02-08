Ardys Sawyer
Ardys M. Sawyer

(1926-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Ardys M. Sawyer, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Denver, died Friday, Feb. 7, at Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

She was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Shell Rock, daughter of Edwin and Susan Lockwood Langston. She married Raymond H. Sawyer on Dec. 24, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; Raymond preceded her in death Oct. 1, 1998.

Ardys graduated from Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls in 1944. She had worked for a few years at Rath Packing Co. and then stayed at home as a mother.

Survived by: two sons, Larry (Jimmie Sue) Sawyer of Harrison, Ark., and Ronald (Sue) Sawyer of Denver; four grandchildren, Dawn (Phil) Powers of Denver, Monica (Jim) Erwin of New York state, Julie (fiancé, Andy Kaiser) Sawyer of Denver and Jennifer (Justin) Noble of Pittsfield, Ill.; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; two brothers, Duane Langston, and an infant brother; and two sisters, Sue Ann Craft and Luella Eichmeier.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Western Home Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Ardys was a former member of Denver Baptist Church, and she enjoyed crocheting and all different kinds of embroidery. For many years she and Raymond enjoyed fishing and entertaining at their second home in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

