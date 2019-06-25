(1931-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Ardys Lorenz, 88, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo and Lincoln, Iowa, died Sunday, June 23, at Western Home Communities — Stanard Family Assisted Living, Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Chickasaw County, daughter of John and Ruth (Throndson) Anderson. She married Elmer Lorenz on Dec. 5, 1952, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 1981.
Ardys graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1949. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Waterloo and owned and operated the Meadows Cafe Truck Stop in Cedar Falls during the 1950s and ’60s alongside her husband. They later moved to Lincoln to run Elmer’s Supper Club until retiring to Grundy Center. She was named Citizen of the Year in Lincoln while living there.
Survived by: four children, Randy (Lynet) Lorenz and Annette (Jim) Wilson, both of Waterloo, Dan (Chris) Lorenz of Cedar Falls and John (Sherry) Lorenz of Lincoln, Neb., five grandchildren, Jeff Lorenz, Jeni (Cory) Hamilton, Shelly (Matthew) Kofoot, Amanda (Walt) McFadden and Mary (Sam) Shull; six great-grandchildren; a special niece, Tam Lorenz of Ames; stepdaughter, Mica (Mike Knapp) Lorenz; and a sister, Laura Fry of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Harry Gray.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Stanard Family Assisted Living Chapel — Western Home Communities, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour before the service at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Ardys enjoyed gardening, playing golf and cards with friends. In recent years, she made hundreds of quilt tops for Lutheran World Relief. Most of all, Ardys treasured her family.
