Ardith Pates

(1931-2020)

EVANSDALE—Ardith (Whitnable) Pates of Evansdale passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care at the age of 89. Ardith was born on May 6, 1931 in Chickasaw County to Leo and Amy (Briggs) Whitnable. She was first married to Charles Johnson, and the two later divorced. In 1952, she married Robert Drewelow. He passed in 1957. In 1959, Ardith was married to Bill Pates, who passed in 1982.

Ardith was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Amy; all three husbands; a son, Paul Drewelow; three step-children, Margaret, David, and Jerry; two step-grandchildren, Tony and Lisa; and siblings, Bernard, Leon, Beverly, Dick, and Ginny.

Left to cherish her memory are four children, Terry (Darla) Drewelow, Stanley “Bruce” (Beth) Drewelow, Mary (Dale) Pietan, and Roberta Menke; two step-children, Janet Manning and Carol Shrader; 28 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and siblings, Gary and Doris.

Visitation will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Tuesday, September 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Parrott and Wood with burial to follow at Alpha Cemetery. Please direct memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.