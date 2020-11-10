Ardith L. Heins

She was born on March 10, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert C. and Helen (Shupe) French. She was baptized into the Lutheran Church on March 29, 1953 in Osage, Iowa. She was and still remains the beloved wife of Wayne L. Heins, whom she married on March 7, 1954. They shared 66 years on this earth together, and had four children: Suzanne Cobine of Cedar Falls, Dawn Kullen of Denver, John (Jill) Heins of Vermillion, SD, and Ray (fiancé Lisa Jamison) Heins of Cedar Falls. They were blessed in life with 11 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lulu and Merrill Shupe who raised her; and a great granddaughter, Addison Heins.