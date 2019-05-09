{{featured_button_text}}
Ardith A. “Ardy” Einertson

Ardith “Ardy” Einertson

(1933-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Ardith Ann “Ardy” Einertson, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Northwood, daughter of William Otto and Hattie W. (Schmidt) Ebert. She married Joseph R. Einertson on Feb. 1, 1953, in Northwood.

She owned and operated the Chalet Women’s Boutique in Cedar Falls for 33 years, retiring in 2000.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Joe (Janece) Einertson of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Linda (Ray) Lantz of West Des Moines; four grandchildren, Bryan (Darci) Lantz, Chris (Megan) Lantz, Kelsey and Joey Einertson; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: five siblings, Bill, Paul, Bob, Eleanor and Lois.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel, Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends for one hour before services at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

