Try 3 months for $3
Ardis M. Morehouse

Ardis Morehouse

(1941-2018)

EVANSDALE — Ardis M. Morehouse, 77, of Evansdale, died Nov. 17 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Worthington, Minn., daughter of Virgil and Evelyn Craun Gleason. She married Byron Morehouse on May 16, 1959, at Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Ardis graduated from Waterloo East High in 1959. She worked at Milroy’s in Waterloo, Santa Claus Industries and Huckleberry’s.

Survived by: her husband; three sons, Daniel (Pam) Morehouse, Mark (Brenda Lewis) Morehouse and Jason Morehouse, all of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Dalton, Jacob, Linsey and Jonathan Morehouse; four great-grandchildren, Clarabelle, Emmah, Ellah and William; and a brother, Merle (Lois) Gleason of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Janice Plung.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Ardis enjoyed singing, and feeding the squirrels and birds.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ardis M. Morehouse
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments