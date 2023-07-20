January 7, 1931—July 17, 2023

Ardis JoAnn Tanner was born January 7, 1931, in Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Yohn) Bradley. She was united in marriage to Virgil Tanner on January 7, 1949, in Vinton, Iowa, he preceded her in death on November 22, 1993. Ardis worked and retired from the Waterloo Post Office. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, quilting, flower gardens and playing the organ. Ardis loved visiting her friends and family.

Ardis passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home, at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse; grandson, Bobby Nicks; four brothers, Wayne, Chuck, Roger and Steve Bradley and a sister, Ida Schwartz. Ardis is survived by two daughters, Susan (Allan) Sonnack of Waterloo and Mary (Bill) Thomas of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Gabbard and Shawn (Maria) Sonnack; six great-grandchildren, Chancey (Dustin) Nicks Laws, Cody and Jake Gabbard and Rosalie, Violet and Emma Sonnack.

Visitation: Monday, July 24, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo. Service: Monday, July 24, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories Burial: Garden of Memories. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com