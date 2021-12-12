Ardis “Ardy” Avenson

October 6, 1929-December 5, 2021

Ardis “Ardy” Avenson, age 92, reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Dean December 5, 2021.

She was born Oct 6, 1929, to Clarence and Ethel (Cunningham) Hurst. Upon Ethel's passing, Ardis, her sister Elaine and brother Harold were cared for by their grandparents, Pa and Cora Cunningham in Akeley, MN.

Ardy married the love of her life Oct 20, 1947, and they set out that very day for their new home in the 1936 Ford that brought them together. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls, IA, near her father Clarence (Vera), sister Maxine and brother Don. Cedar Falls became their home for the next 61 years. They lived on Longview Street for 40 of those years.

Over the years, Ardy had several jobs outside the home, but her focus was always her family and home. She is the mother of Bonita (Curt), Ken (Raejean), Becky (Ron) and Mary Jo. Ardy treasured her children, cherished her 7 grandchildren, and delighted in her 11 great-grandchildren.

In their first retirement, Ardy and Dean travelled the country by motorhome. They made friends from all over the country. Eventually they settled in McAllen, TX as resident snowbirds. They surrounded themselves with extended family and friends they adopted as family. They worked side-by-side to create the home of their dreams. Dean even bought Ardy her own cement mixer to mix the cement for the arches they engineered and built together.

During their summers in Iowa, the pair proudly travelled the state of Iowa by truck collecting used oil for recycling. Ardy was the navigator for Dean, her faithful driver, until their second retirement in 2000.

Ardy found great comfort in her faith and church families both in Iowa and Texas. She and Dean were devoted members of Church of Christ for over 40 years.

Ardy is proceeded in death by Dean, her parents and grandparents, daughter Mary Jo, son-in-law Ron, daughter-in-law Raejean, brothers-in-law Franklin, Bert and Glenn, Sisters-in-Law Mary, Alte, Virginia, Irma and Erika.

Visitation will be at Cedarloo Church of Christ on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4-6pm with a prayer service to follow. The evening will conclude with a celebration of life party. Cedarloo Church of Christ is located at 3110 Loma St, Cedar Falls, IA. Private burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family.