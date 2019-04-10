Ardeth C. Hanson Venne

(1922-2019)
EVANSDALE — Ardeth Caroline (Haugen) Hanson Venne, 97, formerly of Evansdale, died Monday, April 8, at Westhaven Community in Boone.
She was born Jan. 25, 1922, in Decorah, daughter of Edward Haugen and Caroline (Crane) Haugen.
She worked in housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital and later Covenant Medical Center.
Survived by: her children, Elmer (Alice) Hanson of Raymond, Floretta (Dan Hopp)
Hanson of Iowa City, Carol (Mickey) Latta and Lois (Terry) Martin, both of Mesa, Ariz., Alan (Sandy) Hanson of Boone, Art (Rhonda) Hanson of Waterloo, Dale (Diana) Venne of Evansdale and Rod Venne of San Francisco; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ron Venne; twin brother, Arlan (Rosetta) Haugen; and a grandson, Alan Hanson Jr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
