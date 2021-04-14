April 16, 1942-April 11, 2021

Ardeth “Ardey” Rockwood was born April 16, 1942 in Waterloo; the daughter of Maxwell and Flossie (Wideman) Lusthoff. She worked at Waterloo Warehouse and Food 4 Less for many years. She enjoyed fishing and loved her grandchildren dearly.

Ardey died on Sunday, April 11, at MercyOne in Des Moines at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Harold Osgood and John Osgood and three sisters: Bernice Jones, Darlene Marquart and Rosie Massina. Ardey is survived by three sons: Brent (Teresa) Rockwood of Polk City; Brad (Lori) Rockwood of Knoxville IA and Brock (Andrea) Rockwood of Waterloo; seven grandchildren: Wes, Jared, Meggie, Max, Ashley, Christopher and Austin; two great-grandchildren: Bailey and Kinnik and a brother Dan (Laresa) Osgood of Shell Rock.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, at Parrott & Wood from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Masks are required.

Services will be, April 16, at 1:00 pm at Parrott & Wood. Masks are required.

Burial will follow at Poyner Cemetery in Gilbertville.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.