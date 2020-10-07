(1934-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Ardeth A. Holmes, 85, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born December 11, 1934 in Adair, Iowa, daughter of Forrest and Marie (Kuster) Hardin. Ardeth graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1953. She married Dale Holmes on March 28, 1953 in Winterset, Iowa and was a homemaker throughout her adult life. Dale preceded her in death on August 20, 2015.
Survived by four children, Debi Puls of Waterloo, Roxanne Holmes of Elizabeth, CO, Craig Holmes of Cedar Falls, and Becky Quistorff of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.
No services are being held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.