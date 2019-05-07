{{featured_button_text}}
Ardella Winder

Ardella Winder

(1959-2019)

WATERLOO — Ardella Louise Winder, 80, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 4, at Lakeview Landing.

She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Dysart, daughter of Lewis and Ermal Lovelace Bueter. She married William D. Winder on Sept. 12, 1959, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Ardella graduated from West High in 1956 and then from St. Luke’s Methodist School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids in 1959. She was employed in the pediatrics department at Schoitz Hospital (CMC) and then worked for three years for Dr. Charles Waterbury before becoming head nurse at Family Practice Center when it opened, retiring after 24 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and worked as coordinator of the Meals on Wheels and the Community Meals programs. She also ran blood pressure checks at the church at the end of each month. Ardella served on the Waterloo Public Library Board from 2001-2007 and was a volunteer of the Friends Book Store and Traveling Tales Kits.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: her husband; and nieces, Kerri (Robert Riley) McBride of Illinois and Lori McBride of Rock Island.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Charles and Larry; and a sister, Suzanne McBride.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home on South Street from 3-7 p.m. Friday and an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Friendship Village Auxiliary or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Ardella was fond of their many dogs, and most recently “Snickers.”

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ardella Winder
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments