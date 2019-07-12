Archie L. Lillis Sr.

(1929-2019)
WATERLOO — Archie Lee Lillis Sr., 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 7, of natural causes.
He was born June 9, 1929, to William Lillis and Wilma Maxwell in Ackerman, Miss. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, May and Mazrine Maxwell. He married Aleen Magee on July 26, 1957. She preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 2017.
He served in the U.S. Army until 1953. He then moved to Waterloo. Archie worked for John Deere Foundry for 34 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of Antioch Baptist where he served as an usher.
Survived by: his children, Rosemary Jordan, Blake (Maria Clark) Magee, Pamela Williams and Wilma Lillis, all of Waterloo, Archie Lillis Jr. of Ames and Eric (Evonne) Lillis of Chicago; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Girlean Potts of Highland Park, Mich.; his brother-in-law, William (Everlee) Magee of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Emma Lee Wilson and Lea Bryant, both of Waterloo; his godchildren, Rosalyn Middleton, Ruth Pettes, Ezell Hodge Jr., Jessie Nicholson, Jerry Hodge, Georgia Hodge and Veronica Walton; his friend, Harry Nix; and a host of family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; his brother, Jack Miller; two sisters, Jimmie Lee Warren and Berniece Fleming; and three great-granddaughters, Tyler Magee, Zhareisha Williams and Amara Magee.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Friends may call at the church on Saturday two hours before services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 740 Webster St., where they will be receiving friends.
Archie loved fixing cars and tinkering in his garage. Fishing and gardening were some of his favorite things. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, but most of all he loved his family!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.