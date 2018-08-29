April Arnold, 58, of Waterloo died Saturday, Aug. 25, at Covenant Hospital. She was born June 30, 1960 in Muskegon, Mich. She is the daughter of Constance Ruth Cooper.
April is survived by her mother; three sons, William Maruice Smith of Waterloo, Romondus (Melissa) Cooper of Cedar Rapids, Orlando (Michelle) Cooper of Waterloo; one brother; three sisters; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and her companion, Dave Acklin.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her brother; and an infant granddaughter.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Faith Temple Baptist Church, 234 South Hackett Road.
