December 20, 1991-January 10, 2021

Antone “Tony” Wright, 29, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Waterloo went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids with his closest loved ones by his side. Service and celebration of life will be 4 p.m., Saturday January 23rd at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave. Interment will be at a later date. Masks and social distancing are required.

Tony was born December 20, 1991 in Waterloo, the son of Tony and Lauri R. Wright. Antone graduated from Cedar Falls High and was also a student of Upward Bound Trio program at UNI and Wichita State University STEM program. He graduated with a Bachelors in Communication from The University of Iowa in 2014. Antone was a customer service agent with Geico Insurance in North Liberty. He was a Fantasy Football Commissioner and current Trophy holder of his fantasy football league.

He leaves behind his parents, Tony and Lauri Wright; paternal grandmother, Raymonde Rousselow; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his fiancée, Haley Jones, her family, and his beloved Beagle Zeus.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kennth Rousselow and maternal grandparents, Harold Witter and Sheila Witter.