JEFFERSON CITY-Antoinette “Toni” Schubert, 75, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa; a daughter of the late Demitros and Isabelle (Brunson) Soteros. She was united in marriage to Walter Schubert on May 27, 1967, who preceded her in death on September 22, 2021.

Toni was a 1965 graduate of Orange High School in Waterloo, Iowa, where she was crowned the Homecoming Queen and the Orange County Queen. She was an administrative assistant for a Dr.’s office in St. Louis, before becoming a realtor in Mid-Missouri. She worked for the Mary Kinstler Agency from the mid 1980’s through the 90’s. She was an AVID shopper, and loved everything from shoes to home décor. She was also said to have sent “more cards than a Hallmark store”. Toni was a charter member of the Red Hatters and a Pink Lady volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was currently serving as the Chairman of the Board for United Security Bank of Auxvasse, taking over the position after Walter’s passing.

Toni loved her Greek heritage and jewelry, but wouldn’t eat feta cheese. Since she was a little girl, she was always the one in charge and continued to keep everyone in line throughout her whole life. She was a wonderful hostess, and loved to host get-togethers and entertain her family and friends. She was said to be a doctor, without the “M.D.” In fact, she could cure most ailments with her essential oils. She was very proud of her family, and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son: Kurt Schubert (Katrinia) of Jefferson City; grandchildren: Tyler Schubert (Jenna), Makenzie Wolfe (Andrew), Austin Schubert (Kayla), and Elijah Sherwood; great-grandchildren: Liv, Declan, Lux and Daxton Schubert, Dakota, Leo and Miles Wolfe, and Sutton Schubert; sister: Janice Graham Ransom; sister-in-law: Erika Schubert; nieces: Anna Studer, Katie Bartels and Tonya Pike; nephew: Tony Soteros; and close cousins: Sandra Moran, Sam Runyan and Annie Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Walter; her parents; sister: Diana; and brother: Sam.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Schubert. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Gerald Scheperle officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John’s Lutherans Church, The Shriners, or to the American Cancer Society

