Antoinette “Toni” Marie Webb, 77, of Waterloo, Iowa, was called to Heaven after a short battle with cancer, Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Toni was born May 8, 1942 in Castalia, Iowa, to Ralph and Beulah Barrett Schissel. As fate would have it she was joined in marriage on May 9, 1964 to Gerald “Jerry” Lee Webb, son of Ray and Eleanor Webb. Shortly after, they relocated to Waterloo where they had two daughters Heidi Kramer and Karla Franken. They enjoyed many things as a family, which included church events and square dancing.
Toni had several careers throughout her life, which included Food Catering, Cake decorating, and house cleaning. For the last 25 years, she was dedicated to TNK Health Food store in which she worked at up until the day she was unable.
Toni had a love for Christmas, so much, that every year she would decorate the house with more than 50 Christmas trees and hundreds of Santa’s. Toni especially enjoyed welcoming people into their home to share in the joy and love of what Christmas time is all about and looked forward to doing it each year.
Toni’s faith was a guiding force as well, along with Jerry; they hosted a monthly rosary for friends and family. As years went on it grew into a tradition. Toni looked forward to sharing her faith both in conversation and prayer. Her family would like to take this time to thank each person who shared this tradition and hope that the rosary will be continued.
Toni is survived by her husband Jerry, daughters Karla (Larry) Franken of Washburn and Heidi (Chuck Anderson) Kramer of Plainfield. Several Grandchildren Kayla (Travis) Heddens, Carson Kramer, Dustin (Riley Schares) Mangrich, and Austin (Amanda Eiklenborg) Kramer, Amy (Steve) Simon, Jason (Julie) Franken, Shaliah, Tabby, Bocephus, Jacie, and Josie Anderson along with four great grandchildren Addison, William, Clara and Jace.
Preceded in death is her parents Ralph and Beulah Schissel, Siblings Rod Schissel and Janet Tonjes, and Nephew Steve Schissel.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services on Tuesday.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
