Anthony Weber

(1928-2019)
Tony died peacefully at his daughter's home on July 17.
Survived by a son, Steven (Shelly) Weber; a daughter, Terri Kohl Sabus; two sons-in-law, Dave Sabus and Ben Schaefer; two sisters-in-law, Rita Weber and Delores Guhl; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Dicky Schmitz.
He is preceded in death by his wife, LaDean; two daughters, JoAnne Suhr and Jeanne Schaefer; two sons-in-law, Tobe Suhr and Steve Kohl; a daughter-in-law, Linda Weber; a granddaughter, Angela; three brothers; and two sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be no services. Friends and family are invited for dinner at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the farm, 4719 Foulk Road.
Memorials may be directed to the Gilbertville Fire Department.
I raise my hands, I bow my head.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.