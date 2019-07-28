{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Weber

Anthony Weber

(1928-2019)

Tony died peacefully at his daughter's home on July 17.

Survived by  a son, Steven (Shelly) Weber; a daughter, Terri Kohl Sabus; two sons-in-law, Dave Sabus and Ben Schaefer; two sisters-in-law, Rita Weber and Delores Guhl; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Dicky Schmitz.

He is preceded in death by his wife, LaDean; two daughters, JoAnne Suhr and Jeanne Schaefer; two sons-in-law, Tobe Suhr and Steve Kohl; a daughter-in-law, Linda Weber; a granddaughter, Angela; three brothers; and two sisters.

There will be no services. Friends and family are invited for dinner at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the farm, 4719 Foulk Road.

Memorials may be directed to the Gilbertville Fire Department.

I raise my hands, I bow my head.

