April 21, 1960-August 18, 2021

DENVER-Anthony “Tony” Joel Phillis, 61, of Denver, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence in Denver.

Tony was born April 21, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Frank and Wanda (Haars) Phillis. He attended school in Cedar Falls through the 8th grade and then attended Denver Community Schools, graduating in 1978. He worked for John Deere in Waterloo before relocating to Texas. While in Texas he drove trucks for Miller Brewing Company and worked as a contract mail carrier. He moved back to Denver in 2018 and was currently employed by Kwik Star in Denver.

In his early years in Texas, he enjoyed golfing and going to Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys sporting events. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and LA Rams fan and enjoyed time at Broncos Bar in Bedford, Texas.

Tony is survived by his son, Ben Phillis (fiancé, Aimee Page) of Irving, Texas, his mother, Wanda Phillis of Denver, two sisters; Susan (Ron) Wooldrik of Denver and Sandy Cranford of Mustang, Oklahoma, and one niece, Jenny Brustkern, two nephews; Jason Wooldrik and Will Cranford. He is preceded in death by his father, Frankie Phillis.