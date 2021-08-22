April 21, 1960-August 18, 2021
DENVER-Anthony “Tony” Joel Phillis, 61, of Denver, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence in Denver.
Tony was born April 21, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Frank and Wanda (Haars) Phillis. He attended school in Cedar Falls through the 8th grade and then attended Denver Community Schools, graduating in 1978. He worked for John Deere in Waterloo before relocating to Texas. While in Texas he drove trucks for Miller Brewing Company and worked as a contract mail carrier. He moved back to Denver in 2018 and was currently employed by Kwik Star in Denver.
In his early years in Texas, he enjoyed golfing and going to Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys sporting events. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and LA Rams fan and enjoyed time at Broncos Bar in Bedford, Texas.
Tony is survived by his son, Ben Phillis (fiancé, Aimee Page) of Irving, Texas, his mother, Wanda Phillis of Denver, two sisters; Susan (Ron) Wooldrik of Denver and Sandy Cranford of Mustang, Oklahoma, and one niece, Jenny Brustkern, two nephews; Jason Wooldrik and Will Cranford. He is preceded in death by his father, Frankie Phillis.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.