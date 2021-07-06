 Skip to main content
Anthony "Tony" Jerome McMahon
Anthony "Tony" Jerome McMahon

Anthony “Tony” Jerome McMahon passed away suddenly at his home on May 24, 2021 at age 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Buehner) and Jerome, and his sister, Elaine. Tony is survived by his three children, Paige Cano (Jim), Trace (Trish), Matt (Shelley), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two brothers, Michael and Tim, two sisters, Jeren Siegrist (Werner) and Kelly Lachajzyk (Tom). Tony was a graduate of Columbus High School and lived in California since his graduation where he trained to be a glassblower and was a partner in his own business.

