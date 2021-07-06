Anthony “Tony” Jerome McMahon passed away suddenly at his home on May 24, 2021 at age 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Buehner) and Jerome, and his sister, Elaine. Tony is survived by his three children, Paige Cano (Jim), Trace (Trish), Matt (Shelley), six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two brothers, Michael and Tim, two sisters, Jeren Siegrist (Werner) and Kelly Lachajzyk (Tom). Tony was a graduate of Columbus High School and lived in California since his graduation where he trained to be a glassblower and was a partner in his own business.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.