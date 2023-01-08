December 31, 1960-December 13, 2022

NEVADA-Anthony (Tony) Hayungs, 61, of Nevada, Iowa, passed away at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after a long illness.

Tony was born in Waterloo, IA, on December 31, 1960. He was an accomplished athlete who played football for Waterloo West High School, graduating in 1979. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Ervay of Mason City, IA on April 27, 1985. They were blessed with a daughter, Nicole. They eventually settled in Nevada in 1991, and Tony worked for Mid-States Distributing for several years before going back to school to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

He graduated with honors from Grandview University in 2005 and worked as a substitute teacher and football coach for Ames and Nevada school districts. He loved being a teacher and served as a mentor to dozens of students throughout his career.

His friends and family will remember him for his effortless charm and ability to find the fun in every situation. To those who loved him, he was a loyal, trustworthy person who could always be depended upon to show up and support them in whatever they needed.

Tony loved to spend quality time with his family and friend, whether it meant seeing concerts, playing ping pong, and singing karaoke, or a quiet game of Cribbage, Backgammon, or Monopoly at home. It didn’t matter what they were doing, as long as he was with the people, he loved he was happy. He served as captain of his pool league, and participated in a bowling league for many years, he was always the life of the party, but prioritized his family above everything.

Throughout his treatment Tony remained optimistic and resilient, and always embodied the inspiring speech by Jim Valvano, adopting the motto “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karleda and Robert Hayungs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Hayungs of Nevada, IA; daughter Nicole of Ankeny, IA; sister Kelli (Scott) Arnburg of Clear Lake, IA; and brother Scott Hayungs of Clear Lake, IA; nieces, Mariah (Zach) Ward of Clear Lake, IA, nephews, Tyler (Caitlin) Arnburg of Ankeny, IA; and Grant (Kristen) Mikelson of Rogers, ARK; and a great-nephew, Bracyn Ward of Clear Lake, IA.

Public Funeral services will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Nevada United Methodist Church, at 2:00 PM, visitation will be from 1-2 PM at the church with a time of fellowship and sharing of memories following the services at the church. Burial will be in the Marble Rock Cemetery later. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.