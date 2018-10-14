CEDAR FALLS -- Anthony “Tony” Francis Grundmeyer, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 13, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
He was born May 15, 1931, in Raeville, Neb., son of Anton and Dorothy (Kurtenbach) Grundmeyer. Tony graduated from high school in Dundee in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1953. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Dundee for a short time and then moved to Waterloo and began working at Rath Packing. On May 28, 1955, Tony was married to Nancy J. Aliano.
Tony retired from Rath in 1984. The couple also owned and operated Buzz's Bar in Waterloo. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Cedar Falls AMVETS.
Survivors: two sons, Daniel (Sandra) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls and Tim Grundmeyer of New Hartford; a daughter, Jill (Skip) Roofner of Mebane, N.C.; a brother, James Grundmeyer of Manchester; three sisters, Rita Thole of Oelwein, Dorothy Digman of Dyersville and Mary Ann Puff of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Kaley (Mike) Miner, Nicholas Grundmeyer, and Christopher (Kaitlyn) Grundmeyer; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Miner, Lukas Miner, and Everly Grundmeyer.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and three brothers, Willis, Valentine, and Conrad.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo.
Memorials: to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
He was a great handyman and could fix anything. Tony loved to watch and play all kinds of sports and was an avid UNI Panther fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.