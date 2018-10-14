Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Anthony “Tony” Francis Grundmeyer, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 13, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

He was born May 15, 1931, in Raeville, Neb., son of Anton and Dorothy (Kurtenbach) Grundmeyer. Tony graduated from high school in Dundee in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1953. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Dundee for a short time and then moved to Waterloo and began working at Rath Packing. On May 28, 1955, Tony was married to Nancy J. Aliano.

Tony retired from Rath in 1984. The couple also owned and operated Buzz's Bar in Waterloo. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Cedar Falls AMVETS.

Survivors: two sons, Daniel (Sandra) Grundmeyer of Cedar Falls and Tim Grundmeyer of New Hartford; a daughter, Jill (Skip) Roofner of Mebane, N.C.; a brother, James Grundmeyer of Manchester; three sisters, Rita Thole of Oelwein, Dorothy Digman of Dyersville and Mary Ann Puff of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Kaley (Mike) Miner, Nicholas Grundmeyer, and Christopher (Kaitlyn) Grundmeyer; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Miner, Lukas Miner, and Everly Grundmeyer.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and three brothers, Willis, Valentine, and Conrad.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo.

Memorials: to the Alzheimer's Association.

He was a great handyman and could fix anything. Tony loved to watch and play all kinds of sports and was an avid UNI Panther fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

