Anthony “Tony” Borseth died March 3, in Waterloo. He was born on July 28, 1962 in Waterloo, son of Edwin and Mary Magee Borseth. He married Peggy Crowe in 1991. They were later divorced.
Survived by: a daughter, Megan, of Coralville; a son, Dylan, stationed at Kaneohe Bay, HI Marine Corps Base; three brothers Jim (Sandra) of Waterloo, Bill (Vicki) of RayMar, and Ed (Jonita) of Austin, TX; four sisters Amelia Dewitz of Waterloo, Chris (Don) Christoffer of Evansdale, Terri (Craig) Hovey of Raymond and Joanie (Jeff) Sherwood of Cedar Falls; Brother in law Gary Wilson of Grove, OK; 18 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his father and mother; a sister Janice Wilson; and a brother in law Rod Dewitz.
A Celebration of Tony’s life will be held at the Evansdale AMVETS from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
