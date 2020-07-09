Anthony “Tony” A. Wentworth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1978-2020)

Anthony “Tony” Allan Wentworth, 42, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence in Waverly.

Tony was born May 31, 1978, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Karen (Hauser). He was Dedicated to the Lord as an infant at Grace Baptist Church. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith United Methodist Church. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1997. Tony left for United States Marine Corp bootcamp at 29 Palms, California on Memorial Day in 1997 and served until his honorable discharge in 2003. Upon his return he worked for Bremwood, Classic Cleaners, Nestle and Modern Builders, all in Waverly.

Tony grew up going to Rendezvous alongside his family. Every weekend from Memorial Day into October he would take in the events and learn lifelong skills along the way. He happily passed along the tradition to his children. He also very much enjoyed singing in the church choir.