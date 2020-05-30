Anthony M. Lumetta II

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1993-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Anthony Mathew Lumetta II, 26, died at home in Cedar Falls, Monday, May 25, after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 26, 1993 in Waterloo, son of Anthony and Tracy (Brettmann) Lumetta. Anthony was a 2012 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and studied business at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. He was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 158, a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA.

Survivors: his parents of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Dana Lumetta of Tampa, Fla., and Megan Lumetta of Iowa City; his grandmothers, May Lumetta and Nancy Brettmann, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Joseph in infancy; and his grandfathers, Mathew Lumetta and Tom Brettmann.

Services: Services will be private. Burial will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family for future charity designation.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Anthony was an avid hunter, fisherman and was passionate for all things outdoors. Anthony's favorite thing to do was spending time with his family, especially his cousins.

