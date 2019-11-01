(1989-2019)
WEST UNION — Anthony Joseph Guyer, 29, of Aplington, formerly of West Union, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
He was born Dec. 21, 1989, to Daniel Guyer and Bernadine Pritchard in West Union. He married Kristen McCrea on Jan. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, and they recently renewed their vows on Oct. 19.
Anthony graduated from North Fayette High School, West Union, in 2008 and NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C. He worked at Heavy Equipment Manufacturing in Grundy Center as an assembler and mechanic.
Survived by: his wife; his parents, Bernadine (Larry) Tieskoetter of Ossian and Daniel Guyer of Arlington; brothers Corey (Trisha Berg) Guyer and Ryan (fiancée Victoria Welker) Guyer; paternal grandmother, Violet Guyer of Clermont; mother-in-law, Melissa (Brian) VanDeest of Dike; father-in-law Tim (Debbie) McCrea of Cedar Falls; sisters-in-law, Tiffany (Mike) Stokes of Waterloo, Jennifer (fiance Brian Erickson) Fouts of Waterloo, Becky (Jim) Whitt of Cedar Falls, Lindsey (Ian) Rost of Kansas City, Mo., and Corissa Frazier of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Joshua Guyer; paternal grandfather, Douglas Guyer and maternal grandparents, Amos and Judith Pritchard.
Services: 11 a.m. today, Nov. 1, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, West Union, with inurnment at a later date at Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union is helping the family.
Anthony was a gearhead, known for his smile that could light up a room, his big loud trucks, changing jobs, Crown Royal, playing roulette at the casino, cherry Chapstick, smelling like a million dollars, helping out others in need, cowboy boots, and his animals Bear, Lucky, and Rufus.
