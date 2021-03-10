October 17, 1919-March 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Anthony G. “Tony” Chardoulias, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was born October 17, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan, son of George and Chrysanthe Hadjianakis Chardoulias. He married Helen Psaros on June 30, 1946 in Fort Dodge. She died December 13, 2005.

Tony enlisted and served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945. His military life was spent in the Pacific area of the Gilbert Islands. He also played a part in liberating the Philippine Islands, under General MacArthur. When the war ended he was discharged as a Sergeant.

He moved to Waterloo after the war and owned and operated Black Hawk Supply and Paper Company for 37 years, retiring in 1984.

Tony was a member of St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, serving as President of the Church Board several times. He was also active with AHEPA serving as District Governor. He was a member of the Waterloo Exchange Club, the Waterloo Elks Club and an avid Hawkeye fan.