Anthony F. "Tony" "Butch" Sansone

WATERLOO -- Anthony Francis "Tony" "Butch" Sansone, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Manor Care from cancer.
He was born March 29, 1938, son of Tony and Mildred O'Dell Sansone.
Anthony worked as a painter in the Waterloo area for many years. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge.
Survived by: a sister, Mary McLaughlin of Cedar Rapids; and wonderful friends, Jean and Jack Hein and Zlatko Kuduzovic.
Preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Bill, Bob, Joanne Parsons, Angela Klatt, Toni Munday and Joe David; many nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Dennis Sansone.
Services: no services are planned.
