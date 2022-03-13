July 31, 1968-March 4, 2022
Anthony Clayburn, age 53, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a courageous cancer battle. Anthony graduated from East High School in 1986. He later attended and graduated from Howard University with a Finance Degree. He was an avid basketball sports fan. Anthony was fully committed to his career as a Managing Director of Arch Reinsurance Company where he built a successful business of colleagues and clients whom he partnered with for nearly 30 years. He will be missed deeply by his family and all those who knew him. Anthony is survived by his wife, Veronica (Nee Diaz), his parents, Richard and Etta Clayburn, his children, Anthony Clayburn, II, Ashley Gorman, and Sajel Clayburn; brothers, Richard Clayburn, Jr., and Maurice Clayburn,his aunts from Waterloo- Bonetta Culp, Marion Montgomery, Veladia (Curtiss) James; Dianne (Willie) Mosley (Madison, Wisconsin) and uncles; Jerry Montgomery, Waterloo, Floyd Vincent Montgomery (Angela) of Leawood, Kansas, Glen (Earnestine) Clayburn (Denver, Colorado) Kenny Clayburn, and Paul Clayburn (Chicago, Illinois) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services can be streamed March 19, 2022—from 1-3:45 p.m. (EST) Noon -2:45 pm. (CST) on Youtube link and no password is needed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgqHO67wpBsUSkgPDUxZiBw
