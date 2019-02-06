ALLISON — Annie Rieka Rieken, 93, of Allison, died Jan. 21 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
She was born Nov. 1, 1925, in rural Sinclair near Parkersburg, daughter of Gerhard and Hinderika (Damhuis) Rieken. Annie’s parents passed away early in life and at that time, she was raised south of Allison at Butler Center by her Aunt Anna and Uncle Henry Ruehaak.
She later completed her GED. Annie worked as a caregiver, sold Fuller products, cleaned many offices and homes and babysat many children.
She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Allison since 1933. Annie served as recording secretary for the church and was a member of St. James WELCA. She also sewed many quilts that were distributed through the Lutheran World Relief.
Survived by: her sister, Rosie of Allison; two sisters-in-law, Frederika Rieken of Hayfield, Minn., and Lorraine Rieken of Marshalltown; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Rieke, Pete, Anton, Henry, George and Albert (Red) Rieken; and a sister, Mattie.
Services: were Jan. 25 at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial in Allison Cemetery. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison assisted the family.
Annie enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, cooking and baking. She was very proud of her “volunteer peach tree.” Annie will be honored as it has been grafted and will be named “Annie’s Allison Peach Tree.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.