Annie M. (Spates) McNealy

(1944-2019)
WATERLOO – Annie Mae (Spates) McNealy, 74, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus.
She was born March 6, 1944, in Starkville, Miss., daughter of Odie and Annie Patris Outlaw. She married William McNealy on Nov. 23, 1970, in Waterloo.
Annie sold Avon and had been a foster parent for many years and a homemaker.
Survived by: her husband; five sons, Kim (Laura Brown) Spates of Waterloo, James (Heather) Spates of Champlin, Minn., and Ricky (Patricia) Spates, Ulanda (Tina) Spates and William McNealy Jr., all of Waterloo; two daughters, Martisha (Alexander) Martin and Miyisha (Dontavius Wise) McNealy, both of Waterloo; 35 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie (Mary) Outlaw and John A. (Patricia) Spates, both of Waterloo; five sisters, Rose Spates-Cooper, Leenora (Eddie) Spates, Betty Spates and Darlene Spates, all of Waterloo, and Barbara (Pat) Magee of Haltom City, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Andrew, John and Felix Spates; a sister, Clara Spates; and her dog, Button.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 16, at the church, and for an hour before services on Thursday. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to 605 Keystone St., where the family will receive friends.
Annie was a loving, open-hearted, giving and caring person. She enjoyed embroidering and cooking. Family was everything to her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.