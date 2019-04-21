(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Annie L. Smith, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Mound Bayou, Mo., daughter of Bennie and Willie (Baker) McNealy. She married Clarence James Smith; he preceded her in death.
She was an in-home health care aide and had also worked at John Deere. Annie was a member of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where she was on the Mother Board.
Survived by: a son, Johnnie Earl McNeal of Los Angeles; three grandchildren, Keady Johnson of Winstonville, Miss., LaTosha (Miguel) Woods and Melani McNeal, both of Olive Branch, Miss.; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Jaden Woods; eight siblings, Minnie Taylor, William McNealy and Hattie (Tyrone) Wright, all of Waterloo, Bessie Jeter of Milwaukee, Lucille Peoples of Waterloo, Johnny (Beverly) McNeal of Tipton, Tenn., Doris Green of Waterloo, and Willie (Nora) McNeal of Clarksdale, Miss.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Bennie McNealy Jr.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Annie enjoyed fishing, cooking, and blues music. She always had an extensive vegetable garden and generously gave much of her fresh produce to neighbors and friends.
