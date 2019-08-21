(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Annie “Juanita” Morgan, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 12, at Parker Place Retirement Center in Parkersburg.
She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Oxford, Miss., daughter of Lonnie and Annie Davis Sisk. She married Aaron Morgan on Sept. 3, 1960, in Waterloo. They were later divorced.
Juanita was employed by the Waterloo Community Schools for 32 years working at Roosevelt, Longfellow and West High School before retiring in 2001. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was on the Mother’s Board, taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir.
Survived by: her former husband, Aaron of Waterloo; three sons, Aaron “Vincent” (Jessica), Terrance and Darian Morgan, all of Waterloo; three daughters, Cassandra (Tyrone) Caldwell of Auburn, Wash., Angela (Floyd) Montgomery of Leawood, Kan., and Sylvia Howard of Tacoma, Wash.; a brother, Earnest Sisk of Milwaukee; two sisters, Annie Pearl (Marshall) Stevenson and Lonnie Sammington, both of Waterloo; two stepsisters, Charlene (Ted) Miller and Bertha Lucille (Jermone) Coleman, both of Oxford, Miss.; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and a lifelong friend, Lillian Miller of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepmother, Bertha Sisk; and six brothers, Lonnie Jr. in infancy, Clifton, Leroy, Norris, Johnnie and Robert Sisk; two stepbrothers, Larry Patton and Charles Nicholson; and a granddaughter Marishaka Morgan.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, and for one hour before services Friday, both at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1927 City View St.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.
