WATERLOO — Annie Dell Davis, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 4, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
She was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Durant, Miss., daughter of Ruben Stigler Sr. and Virgis Lenore Smith. She married Franklin James Davis in April 1964 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in September 1988.
She was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital, a Head Start worker at the Black Hawk County Head Start Program at Maywood and was a laborer at the John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo.
Survived by: a son, Anthony James Davis; two daughters, Patricia Ann Davis and Antoinette Davis, all of Waterloo; grandsons, Montrail DeShawn (Carmen) Davis of Garland, Texas, and DeCarrious Lee Dixon and Tramarus Deontae Dixon, both of Waterloo; granddaughters, Janay Campbell of Minneapolis and Elvia Van Arsdale of Charlotte, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; maternal uncle, Charles Smith of Waterloo; and her siblings, Alberta Moss of Waterloo, Ruben (Ruthie) Stigler Jr. of Waterloo, Versie (Ralph) Rivers of Riverside, Calif., and Judge George (Karo) Stigler, Jessie Stigler and O’Dell (Angel) Stigler, all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Franklin Demetris Davis; two brothers, Michael “Mike” Stigler Sr. and Sylvester “Syl” Stigler; and a maternal uncle, Ludie Smith.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, April 12, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 622 Boston Ave., Waterloo 50703, where they will receive friends.
