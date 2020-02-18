Annette D. Erpelding
(1936-2020)

DIKE -- Annette Doris Erpelding, 83, of Dike, died at home Sunday, Feb. 16.

She was born May 26, 1936, in Marshalltown, daughter of Harry and Helen (Lueth) Dreessen. She married Larry Erpelding on Aug. 18, 1957, in Gladbrook. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2000.

Annette graduated in 1954 from Gladbrook High School. She then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, receiving her teaching certificate and later her bachelor's degree. She was a second-grade teacher in Dike Elementary for over 35 years.

Survived by: a son, James (Amanda) Erpelding of Dike; daughter-in-law, Deanna Erpelding of Castle Rock, Colo.; five grandchildren, Cloe, Abby and Gabby of Dike, Kristopher and Matthew of Castle Rock; her sister, Jolene (Dick) Denbow, and brother, Darold (Lola) Dreessen both of Gladbrook; and her niece and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a son, Kirby Erpelding.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Dike United Methodist Church, with inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Annette enjoyed reading, playing bridge, spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling. She is survived by many friends in Dike and Apache Junction, Ariz., where she and Larry spent many winter months as snowbirds.

