March 8, 1936-March 24, 2023

Annettamae (Nettie) Elizabeth (Saul) Wittmayer passed away peacefully at her home in Longview, Texas on March 24, 2023. She went to be with her Lord at the age of 87. She was born on March 8, 1936 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In the spring of 1954, she met the love of her life, Edward Wittmayer, Jr. at the Black Hawk Rollerdrome. They were married on November 27, 1954.

After graduating from Cedar Falls High School she began a teaching career in the Finchford School District and Valley Park Elementary in Cedar Falls. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa at the time named State College of Iowa. Nettie specialized in the education of children with learning disabilities. She finished her career in Iowa with Area 7 as a Pre-School Strategist. Upon her husband’s retirement they moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona where she continued as a pre-school teacher of students with special needs in the Casa Grande school system until she retired.

Nettie shared her love for music and travel with her family, raising her children on musicals and planning family reunions around the Midwest and traveling internationally. Her commitment to the education of young people was a reflection of her loving commitment to her own children and family. She loved her grandchildren, supporting them in their academic and athletic interests, and being their biggest cheerleader even through adulthood and career aspirations. She was a female role model to her granddaughters, proud of each of their passions to push boundaries.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elwood Curtis Saul and Ferne (McDowell) Saul, her son Kent James Wittmayer and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Ann Crisp. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years Edward Wittmayer Jr., their children, The Rev. Kevin Wittmayer and wife Pamela of Longview Texas, Kathryn Crisp and husband Bob of Farmington Arkansas, and Kreg Wittmayer and wife Emily of Des Moines, Iowa. She adored her ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on April 15, 2023 in Cedar Falls. Interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter, Iowa. The family would like to thank the kind staff of Heart to Heart Hospice and Stay Kare Solutions who so lovingly cared for Nettie in her last days.