WATERLOO — Anne Swisher, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1928, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of Henry and Agnes Vorda Wiest. She married William Swisher on Sept. 24, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Queen of Peace) in Waterloo.
Anne was employed with Rath Packing Co. where she did clerical work for 15 years, retiring in 1965 to raise a family. She was a long-time member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Covenant Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and installed Lifeline Emergency Response Systems for 25 years.
Survivors include: her husband; two sons, Steven (Ralene) of Allen, Texas, and Scott of Irving, Texas; a daughter, Susan (Kevin) Winker of Polk City; five grandchildren, Nicholas Winker, Olivia Winker, Benjamin Swisher, Kate Swisher and Jackson Swisher; and a sister-in-law, Vera Wiest of Fort Atkinson.
Preceded in death by: four brothers, Arthur, Arnold, Clarence and Henry Jr. Wiest.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church Thursday.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Scholarship Fund and the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
