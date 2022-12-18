March 1, 1929-December 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Anne S. Miehe, 93, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at The Deery Suites of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. She was born March 1, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, to Marvin R. and Rose Ferguson Selden. Following her graduation from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids she attended, then Iowa State Teachers College, now UNI. In December of 1949, she married Fred Miehe and the two shared four children. They later divorced.

Anne worked in the health and fitness field in Milwaukee, WI for several years. Her management and people skills were highly valued and appreciated by both the Club’s staff and its clients. She was also proud of her own athletic skills, even scoring a hole in one. She transferred a love of all things athletic to each of her children and her grandchildren. Also, if you knew Anne, you knew her passion for the Green Bay Packers.

Faith played an important role in her family heritage. Her grandfather, Samuel Ferguson, founded Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Anne was active in Jr. League in Waterloo and PEO both in Waterloo and Green Bay, WI. She was pleased when her daughter Molly followed her into PEO. Anne was an avid bridge player. Her bridge clubs provided plenty of competition and wonderful lifelong friendships.

Survived by children: Julie (John) Lepley, Des Moines; Fred Jr. (Kathryn), Cedar Falls; and Molly (Mike) Enright, Egg Harbor, WI; and former daughter in law, Cathie Pederson Miehe, Waterloo.

Also, seven grandchildren: Sarah (Jeremy) Rehwald, Laura Robinson (Tony Clayton), John (Heidi) Lepley, Samuel (Kelly) Lepley; Mindy Anne (Ricky) Galloway, Matthew (Amy) Miehe; Michael Enright Jr. and seventeen great-grandchildren: Easton, Joshua, William and Alice Rehwald; Aiden and Brooks Robinson; Owen, Olive Anne, Timothy and Margaret Lepley; Kiley and Ezra Lepley; Reese and Jack Galloway; and Ellie, Macy Anne and Jett Miehe.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings: Samuel, Isabelle (Smith), Marvin, Primrose (Jackson) and her daughter Sarah Lynn, who died of childhood cancer.

Those who wish to honor Anne’s memory with a memorial gift may do so by contributing to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-her preferred charity since the passing of her daughter at age seven.

Graveside Services will be held in the spring of 2023 with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, 319-233-6138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.