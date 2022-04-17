August 3, 1924-April 14, 2022

Anne Mae Ahrenholz Nesbit, 97, of Friendship Village, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, went home to be with her Lord and personal Savior on April 14th, 2022.

Anne was born August 3, 1924, the daughter of Oscar and Jesse Oudekirk Ahrenholz. She grew up in Waterloo and graduated as class president of her 1942 Orange High School graduating class. Anne married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Albert Nesbit on October 19, 1946, at the Western Avenue Gospel Chapel in Waterloo. She accepted Christ as Savior at age 14 and treasured John 6:37.

Anne was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. For Anne, serving her family was her life. All her activities were centered around caring for her family.

Anne is survived by her son Gary (Hanna) Nesbit of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren, Rebekah (Dr. Daniel) Klink, Sarah (Andrew) Johnston, Christopher (Amber) Nesbit, Dr. Elisabeth “Betsy” (David) Wagner, Tasha (Dr. Roy) Kiberenge, and Rebekah (Sergei) Sorkin; ten great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Sophia, Micah, and Samuel Klink; Ivy Mae Johnston; Carter, Aiden and Mackenzie Nesbit; and Mila and Ezra Kell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Albert Nesbit in 2011 along with her oldest son, Dr. Larry A. Nesbit in 2012; her parents, and her brothers Henry, Andrew, Marion, and Donald.

Private interment will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.