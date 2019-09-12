(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Anne L. Whalen, 73, of Minneapolis, formerly of Waterloo and LeRoy, Minn., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.
She was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Francis and Lois Whalen.
She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1964. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and then moved to Morristown, N.J., and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University. For the next 50 years she lived in Minneapolis.
Survived by: three siblings, Michael (Kathleen) Whalen of Harpers Ferry, Jim (Connie Lee) Whalen of Des Moines and Kathy (Daniel) Anderson of Coralville; two nieces, Carey Whalen and Caitlin Bean; and a nephew, Sean (Bonnie); and close friends Mary Lepeine and Elise Harasyn.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow, Minn.
Memorials: may be directed Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn.
Condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
