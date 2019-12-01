(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Anne Kathryn Geadelmann, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born June 21,1942, in Bennett, Iowa, daughter of Paul and Dorthy Kroeplen Geadelmann. Anne received a B.A. in speech therapy at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., and was a speech therapist in Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Black Hawk County. In 1979 she earned a M.A. in educational media from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a special education media specialist for Area Education Agency 7.
Survivors: Maurine Kemmerer, a dear friend; and adopted son, Aaron Kjeld (Claire Stephanson Kjeld), and their daughters, Aubrey and Jocelyn Kjeld of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Windcove-Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in Inland Cemetery, Bennett.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Following her retirement, she volunteered at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls and walked many of the dear dogs in her community. At age 75, Anne accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.