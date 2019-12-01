{{featured_button_text}}
Anne Geadelmann

Anne Geadelmann

(1942-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Anne Kathryn Geadelmann, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born June 21,1942, in Bennett, Iowa, daughter of Paul and Dorthy Kroeplen Geadelmann. Anne received a B.A. in speech therapy at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., and was a speech therapist in Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Black Hawk County. In 1979 she earned a M.A. in educational media from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a special education media specialist for Area Education Agency 7.

Survivors: Maurine Kemmerer, a dear friend; and adopted son, Aaron Kjeld (Claire Stephanson Kjeld), and their daughters, Aubrey and Jocelyn Kjeld of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Windcove-Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in Inland Cemetery, Bennett.

Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Following her retirement, she volunteered at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls and walked many of the dear dogs in her community. At age 75, Anne accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Geadelmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments