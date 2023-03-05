November 19, 1957-February 19, 2023

Anne Elizabeth Gallagher Nass was born November 19, 1957, in Oelwein, the daughter of Joseph and Monica Nordman Gallagher. Anne was delivered by her grandfather, John P. Gallagher, M.D., at Mercy Hospital. Childhood days were spent riding her horses, Painter Boy and Clipper, 4-H projects, sewing, and singing.

She graduated from Nevada High School in 1976 and UNI in 1981 (B.A.) and 1983 (M.A.) On June 16, 1984, Anne was united in marriage to Tom Nass in Nevada, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waterloo.

Anne was a rehabilitation counselor on the spinal cord and brain injury unit at Schoitz Hospital, Mary Kay consultant, and communications coordinator for the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed being with friends and family, traveling, attending concerts, and being creative in her craft room. Anne was the past president of Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls and Cedar Valley Hospice. Anne died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Hospital after a brief illness.

Anne was preceded in death by her father. Anne is survived by her mother; her husband; a son, Andrew; a daughter, Gabriella; a brother, Joe (Cindy) of Platte City, MO; a sister-in-law, Lynette Nass of Cedar Rapids; a brother-in-law, Tim Nass, of Dubuque; and one special, bonus granddaughter, Kenadee.

As per Anne’s wishes, no visitation or service is planned. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.