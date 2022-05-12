Anne Buenneke

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The family will greet family and friends from 9:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the funeral mass. Memorials may be directed to the Buenneke family for a later designation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anne’s name and online condolences for Anne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.