Anne Buenneke

DENVER-Anne Buenneke, 91, of Denver passed away on May 9, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The family will greet family and friends from 9:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the funeral mass. Memorials may be directed to the Buenneke family for a later designation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anne’s name and online condolences for Anne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

