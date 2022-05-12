DENVER-Anne Buenneke, 91, of Denver passed away on May 9, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The family will greet family and friends from 9:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the funeral mass. Memorials may be directed to the Buenneke family for a later designation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anne’s name and online condolences for Anne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.