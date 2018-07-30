AnnaBelle Bachman, 97, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, 25 July. She was born July 21, 1921 to Otto William Murrell and Amanda (Greer) Murrell. She graduated with honors from Decatur High School in 1938 and moved to Washington D.C. to work at the Pentagon as an office intern. She returned to Decatur, IL and married Delmar Bachman.
They later moved to Waterloo, IA, where she joined Antioch Baptist Church, and served on the Mother’s Board, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in several choirs. She raised her children in the church and taught them the importance of education, strong work ethic and respect. Her grandchildren lovingly called her “Gran-Gran.”
She began work at Rath Packing Co. and held an evening job as a cook at Waterloo Municipal Airport. She graduated from Gates Business College with honors and landed a position at Iowa Public Service, where she was IPS’s first African American employee! She continued working an evening job as a receptionist at the YWCA. The Federal Department of Agriculture hired her as a bookkeeper/administrative assistant, where she served with distinction for 20 years before she retired. Not one to sit idle, she started working part-time as a salesperson at APAC Customer Services, Inc., where she was often named “Top Salesperson” and “Employee of the Month.” She finally retired for good at age 80.
She visited the White house at age 85. At age 88, she sat as a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show and went on a cruise in 2012. Later, she moved to Charlotte, NC, where she joined the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bachman was the last living member of the Otto Murrell and Amanda Murrell family. Preceding her journey home were her parents Otto William and Amanda Murrell, six siblings and one grandson, Shyaam Bachman. Anna Belle will be forever loved and remembered by her four children Dwight, Dwayne, Joyce and Ann Mack (Stanley); six grandchildren —Stephanie Hopkins (John); Kevin Burke, (Cheri); Michelle Jackson, (Chris); Elaric Gathings, Aleah Gathings, Salim Bachman and five great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Visitation is on Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Antioch Baptist church, 426 Sumner St. in Waterloo, IA. On. Aug. 4, a viewing begins at 10 a.m. at Antioch, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Bachman requests that her friends remember her by sending tax-deductible contributions to her late grandson’s scholarship fund. The address is—The Shyaam Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, 10 Columbus Boulevard, 8th Floor, Hartford, Connecticut 06106, or donate online at hfpg.org/shyaam
