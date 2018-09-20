WATERLOO — Anna Ledl Ort-man, 92, of Dysart, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
She was born July 16, 1926, daughter of Emanuel and Annastazie (Stehnova) Ledl. On June 22, 1947, she married Everett Ortman at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer. He preceded her in death.
Anna graduated from Dike High School. She helped on the family farm and took care of their children.
Survived by: two sons, Michael (Sandra) Ortman of Waterloo and David Ortman of Dysart; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, William; and four sisters, Lottie, Rose, Marie and Mildred.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Anna enjoyed cooking for the farm helpers, gardening, canning, reading, working on puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.