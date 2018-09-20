Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Anna Ledl Ort-man, 92, of Dysart, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

She was born July 16, 1926, daughter of Emanuel and Annastazie (Stehnova) Ledl. On June 22, 1947, she married Everett Ortman at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer. He preceded her in death.

Anna graduated from Dike High School. She helped on the family farm and took care of their children.

Survived by: two sons, Michael (Sandra) Ortman of Waterloo and David Ortman of Dysart; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, William; and four sisters, Lottie, Rose, Marie and Mildred.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Anna enjoyed cooking for the farm helpers, gardening, canning, reading, working on puzzles, and spending time with her family.

