November 6, 1938-November 24, 2021

Anna Marie Vincent, age 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Anna was born on November 6, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Agnes (Sauer) Wilson. She grew up between Iowa, Florida, and Oregon, where she graduated from Rogue River High School. Anna was united in marriage to James Vincent on February 15, 1959, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in La Porte City, Iowa. Anna worked for Rath Packing in Waterloo and then farmed with her husband Jim in the La Porte City area from 1959-1971. They then moved to the Waverly area and farmed near Bremer, Iowa until the couple retired in 2005.

Anna’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing in Canada, trout fishing in the streams of northeast Iowa and playing cards around the kitchen table. Holidays were a favorite time, baking treats for family and friends. Everyone was welcome at the kitchen table at Anna’s.

Anna’s memory is honored by: two daughters, Carol (Brian Larocque) Van Hauen of Waverly and Sharon (Ronald) George of Fleetwood, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Michelle (Goran Filipovic) Kramer, Joshua (Amanda) Van Hauen, Ashleigh (Alex) Sowle, and Jeremy Van Hauen; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey Sowle, Mia Filipovic, Dakota Frederick, Nathan Skibinski, and baby boy Filipovic due in April; sister, Blanche Haberstich of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two brothers, Ben Wilson of Shell Rock, Iowa and Charlie Wilson of Tampa, Florida. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James on December 5, 2007; a daughter, Cindy Vincent; two sisters, Myrt Leyen and Jennie Carpenter; and five brothers, Fred, Ray, Ed, Bob, and Guy Wilson.

Visitation is on Sunday, November 28, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A luncheon will follow at Heritage United Methodist Church on Hwy 3 in Waverly. Anna will then be cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family and distributed between the Waverly Health Center Cardiac Rehab and the Breast Care Navigator Program. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187