Anna Marie Bunch

WATERLOO — Anna Marie “Shug” Bunch, 56, died Monday, Dec. 8, in Des Moines of natural causes.

She was born March 18, 1962, in Waterloo, daughter of Juanita Bunch and Randall Jefferson Sr. She married Howard Farmer in 1980, and they were later separated.

Anna worked as a construction worker, housekeeper and homemaker before becoming disabled in the early ’90s.

Survived by: two children, Latasha Renee Bunch Gleason of Omaha, Neb., and Michael Lamar Bunch of Waterloo; two sisters, Yevette Ellis of Cedar Rapids and Carole (Eric) Fuller of Waterloo; three brothers, James Bunch (Bobbie) of Minneapolis, Randall Jefferson Jr. of Atlanta and Terry Townsend of Waterloo; brothers and sisters in the Jefferson family, Jackie, Sandra, Marguriette, Randall Jr., Warren, Freddie and Ezell; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Addy Jefferson; and a brother, Jeremiah Jefferson.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Ambassadors for Christ. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be sent to the family at 2631 LaFayette St. Apt. 9, Waterloo 50703.

